iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $180.32 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

