iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN opened at $164.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $122.44 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.