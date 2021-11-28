iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s Largest Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,697,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,770 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 19.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $411,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $168.43 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $175.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

