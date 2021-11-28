iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Lifted by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

