iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 603,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

