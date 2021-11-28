iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISUN opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iSun has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that iSun will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iSun by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iSun by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iSun in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iSun by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

