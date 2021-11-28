J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

