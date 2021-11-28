Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.12. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $151.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.06. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

