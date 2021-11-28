Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JACK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $85.94 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.