Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,508,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 341,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

