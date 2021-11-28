Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF opened at $10.63 on Friday. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCTCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.