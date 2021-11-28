John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.