Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,381,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $419.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.06 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

