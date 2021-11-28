Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,066 ($26.99) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,576.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,886.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,959.46 ($25.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58). Insiders purchased 45 shares of company stock worth $114,033 in the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.