Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Novartis by 3,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.07. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $80.53 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

