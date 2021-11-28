Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $94.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.57.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.