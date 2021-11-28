Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 117,772 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,772 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up about 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.42% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $5,702,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,308.1% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 572,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 559,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $1,619,000. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 566.0% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 166,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 141,489 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth $678,000.

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $7.68 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

