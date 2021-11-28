Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 509 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Rapid7 stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.19 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,992 shares of company stock worth $13,802,664 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.