Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,577 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 307.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,239,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,700,000 after buying an additional 935,371 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 609.7% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 302.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after buying an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 47,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

