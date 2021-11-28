JustBet Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $816,054.93 and $65,611.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

