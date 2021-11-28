K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

KBRLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

KBRLF remained flat at $$28.95 during trading on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

K-Bro Linen, Inc engages in the provision of linen services to healthcare institutions hotels and other commercial accounts. It operates through the Canadian and UK segments. The Canadian segment provides laundry and linen services to the healthcare and hospitality sectors in in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Toronto, Montréal, and Québec City.

