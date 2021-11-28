Kadena Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.43 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $41.43 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $15.72 or 0.00029090 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00100323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.84 or 0.07443259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,927.10 or 0.99778548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,204,760 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

