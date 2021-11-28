Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSU shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 64.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock traded down $9.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.93. The stock had a trading volume of 672,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,094. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $185.85 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

