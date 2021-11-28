Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $638.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $608.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The company has a market cap of $251.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

