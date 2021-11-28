Keeler Thomas Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.