Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

