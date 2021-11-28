Keith S. Franz Buys 5,000 Shares of CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Stock

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $14.58 on Friday. CION Invt Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CION Invt in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

About CION Invt

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

