Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EONGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.14 on Friday. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

