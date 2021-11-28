Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $121.60 on Friday. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.0713 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

