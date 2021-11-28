Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC cut shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY opened at C$28.68 on Wednesday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$22.13 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.71.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.30%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.