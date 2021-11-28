KeyFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,330.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $28,330.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00061092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00073776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00099091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.89 or 0.07420145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,975.47 or 1.00405452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

