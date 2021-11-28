Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $210.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is benefiting from a strong portfolio. The company is well-positioned to gain from solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions, as semiconductor companies are increasingly developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and higher investments in 400G/ 800G ethernet for data centers bode well. The company is also expected to benefit from investments in defense technology modernization across all main regions. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to sizeable international exposure and increasing operating expenses are major concerns. Further, uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.00.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $191.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.55. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.04 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

