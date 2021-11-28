Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,948 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 2.2% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

