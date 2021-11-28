Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $810,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $342.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.63. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.