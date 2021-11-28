keyTango Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last seven days, keyTango has traded 16% lower against the dollar. keyTango has a market cap of $1.29 million and $35,656.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.34 or 0.00233915 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,244,633 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

