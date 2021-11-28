Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) Insider Sells £15,050,000 in Stock

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) insider J Schwan sold 5,000,000 shares of Kin and Carta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £15,050,000 ($19,662,921.35).

Shares of Kin and Carta stock opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Friday. Kin and Carta plc has a 52-week low of GBX 100.50 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 359 ($4.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.89. The firm has a market cap of £516.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.57.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

KCT has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Kin and Carta from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.