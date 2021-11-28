Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $536,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $12.72 on Tuesday, reaching $201.89. 85,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.