Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

