Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

