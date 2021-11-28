Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.10

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

KEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.