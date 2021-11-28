Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,262 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after buying an additional 428,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 109,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.