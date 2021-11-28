Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,942 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

