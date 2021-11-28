Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 311,038 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,098 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,653 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

