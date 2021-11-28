Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $245,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $165.88 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $128.33 and a one year high of $171.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.98.

