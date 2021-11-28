Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $461,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 204.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $359,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

