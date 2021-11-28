Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after purchasing an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.