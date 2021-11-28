KuCoin Shares Market Capitalization Tops $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00236768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

