Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $932.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $351,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

