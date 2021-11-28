Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Reaches $1.90 on Major Exchanges

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $337.17 million and $105.63 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00003476 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00236710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CRYPTO:KNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.