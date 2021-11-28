Lancaster Investment Management Takes $39.03 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,078,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,029,000. Constellium makes up 92.3% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lancaster Investment Management owned about 1.48% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 53,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

